Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Retreats to bench Saturday
Ruiz isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Ruiz started the last five games and went just 1-for-19 with two RBI, two walks and four strikeouts. Tres Barrera is starting at catcher and batting eighth.
