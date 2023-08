Ruiz (head) is starting as Washington's designated hitter and batting fourth Friday against Miami, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Lightheadedness kept Ruiz from playing in Thursday's game against the Yankees, but he appears to be feeling well enough to play Friday. The 25-year-old has collected a hit in 10 of his last 11 games and is slashing .372/.426/.651 with three homers and nine RBI in that span.