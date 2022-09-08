Ruiz was sent to the hospital due to swollen testicles after leaving Thursday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the sixth inning, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Ruiz was hit in the groin by a foul ball in the bottom of the second inning Thursday and appeared to be in considerable pain, but he was able to initially remain in the game. He went 1-for-3 to begin the game but was ultimately replaced defensively in the bottom of the sixth inning and sent to the hospital due to swelling. Ruiz is expected to travel back to Washington with the team, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.