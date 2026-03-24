Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Set to start at catcher
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ruiz will be the Nationals' starting catcher to begin the season, Jessica Camerato and Paige Leckie of MLB.com report.
The 27-year-old switch hitter could get pushed by prospect Harry Ford later in the year, but at least to begin the campaign, Ford will be at Triple-A. Ruiz has seen his offense decline significantly since a career-best 2023 in which he posted 18 homers and a .717 OPS over 136 games, and if he isn't able to rebound, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him lose his starting job over the summer. Ruiz has managed just a .184/.295/.289 slash line in 16 spring games, albeit with a 5:5 BB:K.
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