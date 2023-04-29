site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-keibert-ruiz-sitting-out-early-game | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Sitting out early game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ruiz is not in the lineup for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates.
Riley Adams will catch and bat eighth versus the Pirates and left-hander Rich Hill. Ruiz should be back in there for the later game against right-hander Vince Velasquez.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read