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Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Sitting Saturday
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Ruiz isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.
Ruiz has gone just 2-for-12 at the plate over his last six games and will now get a day off to reset while Drew Millas catches for starter Cade Cavalli.
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