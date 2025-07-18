Interim manager Miguel Cairo said Friday that Ruiz (concussion) has started participating in baseball activities, but the Nationals plan to ramp up his workload slowly, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Ruiz landed on the 7-day concussion injured list July 8, and Washington is taking a cautious approach with his return to the active roster. He doesn't have an official target date for his return and should be considered week-to-week as he continues to ramp up his baseball work.