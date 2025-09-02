Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Starting rehab stint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ruiz (concussion) reported to Double-A Harrisburg to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.
The 27-year-old backstop has been on the shelf nearly two months due to a concussion, but he's now been cleared for game action after clearing the concussion protocol. It's unclear how many games in the minors Ruiz will need to get back up to speed, but it's possible he's back with the Nationals as early as this weekend.
