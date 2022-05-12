Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Mets.

The young backstop reached on a single in the first inning and promptly stole second base, an event New York catcher Tomas Nido likely didn't see coming considering Ruiz hadn't stolen a base at any level since he was a 16-year-old in the Dominican Summer League. Ruiz has five multi-hit performances in his last 10 starts, boosting his slash line on the season to .275/.309/.374 with one homer, seven runs and 10 RBI through 97 plate appearances.