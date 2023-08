Ruiz went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

After socking a solo shot off Zack Wheeler in the second inning of the matinee, Ruiz was back behind the plate for the nightcap but went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. The switch-hitting catcher snapped a 16-game homer drought with the long ball, but since the All-Star break he's slashing an impressive .316/.369/.500 over 84 plate appearances with three of his 12 home runs on the season.