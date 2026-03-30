Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

After bringing home Daylen Lile with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly, Ruiz belted his first homer of 2026 in the eighth, lifting a Hoby Milner changeup into the left-field bleachers at Wrigley Field. Ruiz hit just two homers over 68 games in 2025 while slashing a tepid .247/.277/.318, but the switch-hitting backstop is looking a little more lively at the plate to begin the current campaign.