Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Swats first homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Cubs.
After bringing home Daylen Lile with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly, Ruiz belted his first homer of 2026 in the eighth, lifting a Hoby Milner changeup into the left-field bleachers at Wrigley Field. Ruiz hit just two homers over 68 games in 2025 while slashing a tepid .247/.277/.318, but the switch-hitting backstop is looking a little more lively at the plate to begin the current campaign.
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