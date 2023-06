Ruiz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-4 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Ruiz forced extra innings with his eighth-inning solo shot. The catcher has hit safely in both games versus the Mariners this week after going 0-for-13 versus the Padres over the weekend. He's homered twice over 18 games in June, and he's up to nine long balls, 28 RBI, 22 runs scored, 10 doubles and a .231/.287/.378 slash line through 65 contests overall.