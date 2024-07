Ruiz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Reds.

The backstop took Frankie Montas deep in the fourth inning, capping a four-run outburst for the Nationals that put them in the lead for good. Ruiz has seven homers on the season, but three of them have come in his last eight games -- a stretch in which he's batting .300 (9-for-30) with two doubles, six runs and eight RBI.