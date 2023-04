Ruiz went 3-for-4 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Mets.

Ruiz flashed some power Tuesday, swatting his second home run of the season off Jose Butto in the second inning. Through 18 starts this season, Ruiz has slashed .261/.320/.362 but offers very little fantasy value considering the National's offensive woes and Ruiz's lack of home run ability.