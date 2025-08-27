Ruiz remains in concussion protocol but resumed taking swings in batting practice last week, MLB.com reports.

The Nationals haven't provided many updates on Ruiz's status since he was placed on the 7-day injured list for the second time this season back on July 8, but Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reported last Thursday that the 27-year-old has been around the team more frequently of late with the hope of getting cleared to play again at some point later this season. Since he's been out for more than seven weeks, Ruiz will likely require at least a few rehab contests before being activated from the IL, though he'll first have to clear all phases of the concussion protocol before getting the green light for game action. Riley Adams and Drew Millas have been serving as the Nationals' catchers in Ruiz's absence, but with Millas suffering a fractured and dislocated left index finger in Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Washington will need to add another backstop to the roster following Thursday's off day.