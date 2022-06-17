site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Takes seat for matinee
Ruiz isn't starting the first game of Friday's doubleheader against Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Ruiz went 1-for-8 with an RBI and three strikeouts over the last two games and will get a breather in Friday's matinee. Riley Adams is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
