Ruiz went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's victory over the Mets.

Ruiz's entered the game mired in a 10-game stretch where he hit .235 with two runs and one RBI. The young catcher broke out of that slump in a big way, accounting for four of the Nationals' seven runs on the day. Sunday's effort is also his first multi-hit game since Aug. 19, and he is now slashing .250/.310/.354 in 421 plate appearances this season.