Ruiz went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's loss to the Orioles.

The catcher accounted for half of the Nationals' six hits on the night, with none of his teammates collecting more than one. Ruiz has seen a heavy workload so far, starting 16 of Washington's 18 games, and while he's produced a respectable .262/.328/.361 slash line, he's managed only one homer, two runs and five RBI due in large part to the anemic lineup around him.

