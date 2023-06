Ruiz went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Getting the nod at DH and batting fifth, Ruiz produced his fourth multi-hit performance in his last nine starts. The switch-hitting catcher is batting .297 (11-for-37) over that stretch, pushing his slash line on the season to .240/.300/.389 with a career-high eight homers in 250 plate appearances as the Nationals continue to give the 24-year-old a heavy workload.