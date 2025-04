Ruiz went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's loss to the Marlins.

The backstop extended his current hitting streak to six games, and he's hit safely in 12 of 13 contests to kick off 2025. That's resulted in an eye-popping .370/.442/.543 slash line for Ruiz with two homers, nine runs and 10 RBI, as he shoulders a heavy early workload for the Nats.