Ruiz went 2-for-3 with two homers, four RBI and a walk in a 6-5 win Tuesday against the Cubs.

Ruiz took Marcus Stroman deep twice, launching a solo shot in the second and adding a three-run blast in the fourth. Last season he hit 24 combined homers between Triple-A and the majors but the power stroke has been absent this year until recently. He has three homers in his last seven contests after knocking just three balls out of the park in his first 81 games. For the season, he has a .247/.307/.359 line.