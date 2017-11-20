Gutierrez was added to the Nationals' 40-man roster Monday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The move was made to protect Gutierrez from the Rule 5 draft. While the 23-year-old hasn't appeared above High-A in his five seasons as a pro, there's belief he could be an everyday third baseman with further development. A sprained ankle limited him to just 58 games at High-A Potomac in 2017; he hit a respectable .288/.347/.414 with two homers and five stolen bases when healthy.