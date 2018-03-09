Gutierrez has been sent to Double-A Williamsburg, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Gutierrez hit .288/.347/.414 in 245 plate appearances at High-A Potomac last season. The 23-year-old third baseman has a decent bat but has hit just seven home runs in five minor-league seasons. He's likely at least a year away from contending for a major-league bench role.