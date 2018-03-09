Nationals' Kelvin Gutierrez: Optioned to Double-A
Gutierrez has been sent to Double-A Williamsburg, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Gutierrez hit .288/.347/.414 in 245 plate appearances at High-A Potomac last season. The 23-year-old third baseman has a decent bat but has hit just seven home runs in five minor-league seasons. He's likely at least a year away from contending for a major-league bench role.
More News
-
Spring Takes: Moustakas, CarGo fallout
Mike Moustakas and Carlos Gonzalez are back with their old teams, which is pretty disrupting...
-
Moustakas back in KC
Heath Cummings says this isn't a great landing spot for Mike Moustakas in Fantasy and it squeezes...
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...