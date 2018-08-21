Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Activated from DL
Herrera (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Herrera checked out OK after testing his arm prior to Tuesday's game against the Phillies, clearing the way for the reliever to rejoin the Nationals after missing two weeks with a shoulder injury. He should immediately slot back in as the team's interim closer with Sean Doolittle (foot) still on the shelf, likely pushing Koda Glover to a setup role.
