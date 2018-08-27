Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Back on disabled list

Herrera was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a torn Lisfranc ligament in his left foot Monday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Herrera had only made two appearances since returning from a shoulder injury before going down again, getting carted off the field while covering first Sunday against the Mets. A recovery timeline has not yet been announced, but if surgery is required he will definitely miss the rest of the season. Ryan Madson (back) was activated in a corresponding move and could take temporary closing duties until Sean Doolittle (toe) returns from the disabled list.