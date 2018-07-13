Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Bypassed for save opportunity

Herrera allowed one earned run and struck out one to earn the hold Thursday against the Mets.

Herrera was called on in the eighth inning with the Nationals up 5-3, bypassed for the save opportunity in favor of Ryan Madson in a surprising move. Herrera was the presumed closer with Sean Doolittle (toe) on the disabled list, but the situation is now worth monitoring if Doolittle's absence extends beyond his expected minimum 10-day stay. It's worth noting that Herrera allowed a solo home run to Asdrubal Cabrera, the fifth earned run he's surrendered across his last 7.2 innings.