Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Carted off with leg injury
Herrera was carted off the field during his appearance in Sunday's game against the Mets after suffering an apparent left lower-leg injury, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Herrera while attempting to run to first base to record a putout after fielding a grounder. He ended up losing his balance on the way to the bag and was unable to put any weight on his leg after being assisted to the cart. Specifics regarding the extent and nature of the injury should be available soon, but this looks like the sort of setback that will result in another trip to the disabled list for Herrera, who was activated less than a week earlier after recovering from a shoulder issue. Koda Glover and Ryan Madson (back), who is expected to be activated from the DL within a few days, look like the top candidates to close if Herrera is indeed shut down.
