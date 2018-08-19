Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Could return from DL by Thursday

Herrera (shoulder) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list during the Nationals' upcoming three-game series with the Phillies, which runs from Tuesday to Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Herrera apparently checked out fine after tossing a 15-pitch simulated game Saturday and looks like he might be ready to rejoin the Nationals without requiring a rehab assignment beforehand. The Nationals will likely re-evaluate the right-hander Tuesday, and if his right shoulder checks out fine, he could re-enter the team's bullpen mix for the series opener. Manager Dave Martinez might prefer to ease Herrera back into the fold, so he might not immediately recapture closing duties, which have since fallen to Koda Glover.