Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Dealing with shoulder tightness
Herrera left Tuesday's game against the Braves with right shoulder tightness, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Herrera threw only six pitches to four batters, giving up two earned runs and three hits to take the loss. The severity of the injury is currently unknown, but the 28-year-old will undergo an MRI on Wednesday to provide further clarity.
