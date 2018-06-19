Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Dealt to Washington
Herrera was traded from the Royals to the Nationals on Monday for three minor leaguers, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Herrera figures to solidify the back end of Washington's bullpen, as Sean Doolittle has served as a dominant closer for the first few months of the season. It appears unlikely that Herrera would take over as the closer, but he'll certainly be called upon in high-leverage situations, perhaps as an eighth-inning setup man. He's posted a 1.05 ERA and 0.82 WHIP with a 22:2 K:BB over 25.2 innings this season.
