Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Headed for X-rays on foot

Nationals manager Dave Martinez relayed that Herrera is dealing with a left foot injury and will undergo X-rays later Sunday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Herrera suffered a serious-looking lower-leg injury when he attempted to cover first base during his appearance in Sunday's 15-0 win over the Mets. He was unable to put any weight on the leg and needed to be carted off the diamond, fueling speculation that he may have suffered an injury to his Achilles' tendon. While Martinez clarified that Herrera didn't sustain damage to his Achilles, a fractured foot apparently hasn't been ruled out just yet. The X-rays should offer more clarity on the extent of Herrera's setback, but even if no structural damage is detected, he could require a stint on the disabled list.