Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Leaves Tuesday's game
Herrera exited Tuesday's game against the Braves with an apparent injury, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Herrera entered during the ninth inning to a 1-1 tie and allowed three hits and a line-drive out to four batters before exiting the game. The 28-year-old certainly didn't look himself as he was charged with two earned runs, but the specifics and severity of the injury are currently unclear.
