Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Locks down first save as Nat
Herrera allowed two hits and struck out one over 1.2 scoreless innings Sunday to record his 15th save of the season in a 6-2 win over the Braves.
The Nats tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning, but with Ryan Madson having pitched in the seventh, Herrera remained in the game and picked up his first save with his new team. The 28-year-old hasn't been as sharp in DC as he was in KC, posting a 3.65 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 12.1 innings so far, but Herrera still appears to be manager Dave Martinez's first choice to replace Sean Doolittle (toe) as closer.
