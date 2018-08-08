Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: No structural damage
Herrera avoided any structural damage in his throwing shoulder and will refrain from throwing over the next few days, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Overall, this was a fairly positive outcome for the Nationals and Herrera after he was diagnosed with a right rotator cuff impingement. He was placed on the 10-day DL on Wednesday and will receive medication for his injury, which will hopefully be able to expedite his return. The club is optimistic that Herrera will resume throwing after 3-to-4 days and that this won't be a long absence.
More News
-
Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Placed on DL•
-
Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Dealing with shoulder tightness•
-
Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Secures 17th save•
-
Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches 16th save•
-
Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Locks down first save as Nat•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...