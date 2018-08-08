Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: No structural damage

Herrera avoided any structural damage in his throwing shoulder and will refrain from throwing over the next few days, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Overall, this was a fairly positive outcome for the Nationals and Herrera after he was diagnosed with a right rotator cuff impingement. He was placed on the 10-day DL on Wednesday and will receive medication for his injury, which will hopefully be able to expedite his return. The club is optimistic that Herrera will resume throwing after 3-to-4 days and that this won't be a long absence.