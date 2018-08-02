Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches 16th save

Herrera allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one in the ninth inning as he secured the save Wednesday against the Mets.

Herrera entered the ballgame with a three-run cushion, and after surrendering a solo home run to Wilmer Flores, he managed to induce a double play that ended the contest. Since being dealt to the Nationals, he's collected two saves and allowed seven runs over 13.2 innings while recording 13 punchouts.