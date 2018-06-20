Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches first hold as Nat on Tuesday

Herrera pitched a perfect eighth inning to record his first hold of the season in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

He needed only six pitches (five strikes) to breeze through his first appearance in a Nats uniform, and Herrera seemed right at home in the setup role he held for the Royals for many years -- he averaged over 20 holds a season from 2012-16.

