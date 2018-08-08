Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Placed on DL
Herrera was put on the 10-day disabled list due to a right rotator cuff impingement prior to Wednesday's game, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Herrera will miss some time after exiting Tuesday's contest against the Braves with right shoulder tightness. The club deemed his injury as a rotator cuff impingement following an MRI, but declined to offer up a timetable for his eventual return. This opens up the ninth-inning spot for the time being, and with Sean Doolittle (foot) is also on the DL, look for Ryan Madson to receive an opportunity as the Nationals' closer. Koda Glover was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Dealing with shoulder tightness•
-
Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Secures 17th save•
-
Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches 16th save•
-
Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Locks down first save as Nat•
-
Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Bypassed for save opportunity•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...