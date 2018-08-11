Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Resumes throwing

Herrera (shoulder) threw Saturday for the first time since heading to the disabled list with a right rotator cuff impingement, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Herrera hit the disabled list Wednesday but is not expected to miss a great deal of time. He appears to be making good progress in his recovery. If he returns before Sean Doolittle (toe), he could spend a few days as the Nationals' closer, though Doolittle is also about to throw off a mound, so it's unclear who will get back first.