Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Resumes throwing
Herrera (shoulder) threw Saturday for the first time since heading to the disabled list with a right rotator cuff impingement, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Herrera hit the disabled list Wednesday but is not expected to miss a great deal of time. He appears to be making good progress in his recovery. If he returns before Sean Doolittle (toe), he could spend a few days as the Nationals' closer, though Doolittle is also about to throw off a mound, so it's unclear who will get back first.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...