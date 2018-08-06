Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Secures 17th save

Herrera tossed a perfect ninth inning and struck out one Sunday against the Reds as he notched the save.

Herrera continues to serve as a dependable reliever, as he slammed the door in a one-run game without issue. He owns a 2.13 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 37 strikeouts through 42.1 innings, and with Sean Doolittle (toe) on the disabled list, he figures to continue to see more save opportunities moving forward.

