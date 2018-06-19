Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Set to take on new role
Herrera will transition to a new role in the bullpen following Monday's trade, after serving as Kansas City's closer for the past few seasons, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
As expected, Herrera is slated to serve as a high-leverage reliever, although he'll no longer be called upon to close out games after being shipped to Washington. Manager Dave Martinez stated Sean Doolittle is his closer, and that Herrera "will be asked to do some different things" out of the bullpen, per Janes.
