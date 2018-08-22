Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Throws perfect ninth inning in return

Herrera struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday against the Phillies.

Koda Glover and Wander Suero pitched in the eighth inning as the Nationals led 7-4 while Herrera was held back for what was going to be a save chance before the Nats tacked on three runs in the bottom of the eighth. It was Herrera's first appearance back from the disabled list after a two-week absence due to a shoulder injury. The fact that manager Dave Martinez was willing to turn to Herrera right away makes it clear that Herrera is still the preferred replacement option for Sean Doolittle (toe) in save situations.

