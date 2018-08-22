Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Throws perfect ninth inning in return
Herrera struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday against the Phillies.
Koda Glover and Wander Suero pitched in the eighth inning as the Nationals led 7-4 while Herrera was held back for what was going to be a save chance before the Nats tacked on three runs in the bottom of the eighth. It was Herrera's first appearance back from the disabled list after a two-week absence due to a shoulder injury. The fact that manager Dave Martinez was willing to turn to Herrera right away makes it clear that Herrera is still the preferred replacement option for Sean Doolittle (toe) in save situations.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...