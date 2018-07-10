Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: To be temporary closer
Herrera will be the Nationals' closer while Sean Doolittle is out with a toe injury, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Herrera has ample experience in the role, saving 57 games in his time with the Royals. He's an excellent replacement option for the Nationals, though he may not have the job for long, as Doolittle is eligible to return immediately following the All-Star break.
