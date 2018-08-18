Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Tosses simulated game

Herrera pitched a simulated game against live hitters Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Herrera has been on the disabled list since Aug. 8 due to a right shoulder impingement, and he resumed throwing Aug. 11. It's good news for the Nationals that he's advanced to pitching against live batters, as it means he could return from the shelf in the near future. Herrera might require a quick rehab stint prior to his activation.

