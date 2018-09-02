Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Undergoes season-ending foot surgery
Herrera underwent season-ending surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his left foot, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
A timeline for Herrera's recovery hasn't been revealed, but the Nationals relayed that the reliever's procedure went as expected. The foot injury spells a disappointing end to a bounce-back campaign for Herrera, who submitted a 2.44 ERA and 1.20 WHIP and notched 17 saves in 19 chances over his 48 appearances between Kansas City and Washington.
