Nationals' Ken Waldichuk: On mend from TJ surgery

Waldichuk (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery and an internal brace procedure April 21 and is hopeful to return to game action at some point early in the 2027 season, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Waldichuk posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 9.1 innings over his five relief appearances with Washington before landing on the injured list April 13 after suffering a left forearm injury. The southpaw received a couple of medical opinions in the week following the injury and ultimately decided to undergo Tommy John surgery for the second time in just under two years, after he previously had the procedure in May 2024. Waldichuk also underwent a flexor tendon repair as part of the operation.