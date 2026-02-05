The Nationals claimed Waldichuk off waivers from the Rays on Thursday.

It's the fourth organization Waldichuk has been in this offseason. The left-hander struggled in 2025 in his first year back from Tommy John surgery, posting an 8.65 ERA and 2.06 WHIP across 51.0 innings at Triple-A Las Vegas. However, boasts a career 33.9 percent strikeout rate in the minors, so he could become useful rotation depth for the Nationals as he further distances himself from surgery.