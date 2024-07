The Nationals have selected Bazzell with the 79th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A catcher from Texas Tech, Bazzell didn't start catching until his senior year of high school. He has one of the better hit tools among catchers in the class, if not the best, but he doesn't offer much raw power. Bazzell has an above-average arm and should be able to stick at the position.