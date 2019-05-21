McGowan signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

McGowan has eight career major-league appearances under his belt, all for the Mets back in 2017. The 27-year-old has most recently been pitching for the Sugar Land Skeeters of the independent Atlantic League. He'll be assigned to Triple-A Fresno.

