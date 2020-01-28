Nationals' Kevin Quackenbush: Inks MiLB deal with Washington
Quackenbush signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Monday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Quackenbush appeared in 25 games a season ago for Triple-A Oklahoma City, posting a 5.06 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with an 85:16 K:BB across 58.2 innings. He last surfaced in the majors during the 2018 campaign with Cincinnati.
