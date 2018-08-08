Glover was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Glover hasn't pitched in the majors this season while battling a shoulder injury. He was sent to Syracuse after completing his rehab assignment and has recorded a 2.25 ERA and 32.3 percent strikeout rate there in eight innings. With injuries to Kelvin Herrera (shoulder) and Sean Doolittle (toe), late-inning opportunities are available in the Nationals' bullpen, so Glover could slide right into a setup role.

